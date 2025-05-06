LIVE BLOG: May 6 Election in Mid-Michigan

FOX 47 News is keeping you up-to-date on your neighborhood's latest election results.

You can see results as they come in by clicking here.

What's on the Ballot in My Neighborhood?

Clinton County



Laingsburg Schools Sinking Fund Millage

St Johns Public Schools Bond Proposal

Eaton County



Eaton County Public Safety Millage Proposition

Lakewood Public Schools Bond Proposal

Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal

Hillsdale County



Pittsford Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal

Ingham County



Perry Public Schools Bond Proposal

Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal

Webberville Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Jackson County

