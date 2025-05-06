Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: May 6 Election in Mid-Michigan

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
FOX 47 News is keeping you up-to-date on your neighborhood's latest election results.

You can see results as they come in by clicking here.

What's on the Ballot in My Neighborhood?

Clinton County

WATCH: St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session

St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session weeks before vote

Eaton County

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage

IN-DEPTH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage

Hillsdale County

  • Pittsford Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal

Ingham County

  • Perry Public Schools Bond Proposal
  • Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal
  • Webberville Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Jackson County

