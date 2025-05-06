A near $100 million bond is on the ballot in St. Johns

St. Johns Public School officials are asking neighbors to consider a near $100 million dollar bond for school-related projects on Tuesday’s ballot.

School officials want neighbors to consider a 7 millage bond that would update buildings for safety and security, build a new early learning center and renovate the Eureka and Riley elementary buildings.

Last May, a 92 million dollar proposal was denied by 109 votes.

St. Johns Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume reintroduced the proposal after he said a committee was formed to take critical feedback from the community.

When FOX47 News spoke with Berthiaume in February, he said the proposal’s increase was due to inflation, a fly system for the auditorium and additional enhancements for classrooms.

Now, officials are asking neighbors to continue paying 7 mills for a maximum of 30 years.

We’ll be keeping you up to date with the election coverage and results coming from Tuesday’s election.

