What are the impacts of the Eaton County public safety millage?

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Eaton County officials are asking neighbors to consider a public safety millage on Tuesday's ballot. We have been following this story for months.



Eaton County officials are asking neighbors to consider a public safety millage on today's ballot.

To stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage, stick with FOX 47 News by clicking here.

Watch the videos below of our previous coverage leading up to the millage vote.

WATCH: Eaton County officers address tax millage on the May ballot

Eaton County Officers address Tax Millage on the May ballot

Back in November, the tax vote failed, causing cuts for deputies' patrol from 6 a.m. to midnight. County officials had said that more money coming in is critically needed.

The November public safety millage asked neighbors for 3 mills, which means 18 dollars a month for taxpayers who have had to pay.

Now, county officials are asking for 2 mills, which will equal 12 dollars a month for taxpayers if it passes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook