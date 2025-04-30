BOOKS, BUSES, AND COMMUNITY: Vandercook Lake Schools says millage renewal is about more than just resources

Video shows Vandercook Lake Public Schools.

An operational millage renewal will be on the ballot, May 6.

The millage sustains the general fund, which funds utilities, programs, gas for buses, athletics, and staff salaries.

"We require the general fund just to operate," says Vandercook Lake Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Bradfield. That general fund comes from a millage that's decided on by voters. At Vandercook Lake Schools, it funds utilities, gas for buses, curriculum, and staff salaries.

"Community is important," says Bradfield. "Vandercook has some deep history here - so it's important to keep our community schools flourishing," Bradfield says losing this funding would lead to major impacts in the district. "It would be detrimental to any school district in Michigan," Bradfield explains. "We would need to cut programs, and that would be horrible for students, staff, and the community."

Programs, like athletics, are made possible by the general fund. To Athletic Director Aaron Cory, it's about more than just the gear. He describes, "Building that morale, and allowing those students to feel, 'Oh, this is what it feels like to have a new jersey.' Those little things of, 'My school cares about me.'"

Cory continues, "This millage is going to increase and improve the product that we offer to our students."

