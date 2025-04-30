IN-DEPTH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Delta Township/ Grand Ledge Border will always be home to neighbor Cheryl Kraph-Haddock.

“This is home, it’s my comfort zone,” said Kraph-Haddock.

A comfort zone that Kraph-Haddock said has changed over the years. Sometimes for the better, others not.

“Delta Township and parts of Eaton County - there's been a lot of crime,” Kraph-Haddock said.

A concern backed up by the numbers. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sent us statistics, highlighting - the top three common crimes in the county from January 2024 to now.

Showing more than 1400 fraud retail embezzlement, more than 750 domestic disputes and nearly 700 incidents of larceny.

“It's been tough,” said Sheriff Tom Reich.

Reich said fighting crime in the county isn't easy. He's encouraging voters to support the 2 mill public safety millage next month.

“It's important that people continue the law enforcement services that they have had for years and if this shall fail, I was told I will lose all my road patrol,” Reich said.

The ask, comes after 51% of voters voted against the 3 mill separate tax limitation proposal in November, which officials said would've helped dismiss the projected nearly $5 million county deficit for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

“We voted no on this before and they have changed it slightly, now they're spending money on this election that they don’t have for us to say no again,” said neighbor Mike Stenberg.

We recently spoke to Stenberg - who's voting on on the public safety millage. He feels its not his responsibility to get the county out of this financial strain.

“It's time for them to learn a lesson and get this straightened out on their own,” Sternberg.

Other neighbors, taking a different view.

“This is your home, your public safety and it’s needed,” Kraph-Haddock said.