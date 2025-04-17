St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session weeks before vote

The St. Johns Public School District held an information session on a bond proposal that's up for a vote next month

The proposal, if approved by voters, would provide millions of dollars for school improvement projects

Video shows neighbors sharing their take on the bond proposal and why the superintendent says it's needed

Less than three weeks remain until Michigan's special elections and a bond proposal that could give one school district in our neighborhood a boost is on the ballot.

On May 6, voters in St. Johns will vote on a proposal which, if approved, would provide millions of dollars in funding that the district says it plans to use for upgrades and improvements to school infrastructure.

PHOTO: ST. JOHNS BOND PROPOSAL BALLOT SAMPLE

City of St. Johns

The proposal would allow St. Johns, Clinton & Gratiot County Schools to borrow $99,750,000 from the State School Board Qualification & Loan Program.

According to the proposal, St. Johns Schools would use $18,987,609 to improve safety and aging infrastructure, update classrooms, athletics and fine arts programs, provide an early learning center and renovate the Eureka & Riley buildings.

Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume says neighbors wouldn't see a tax increase if they vote for the proposal.

WATCH: ST. JOHNS CONSIDERS INCREASED BOND TO BENEFIT SCHOOL DISTRICT

St. Johns considers increased bond to benefit school district

"It's a zero-mill increase. Your taxes will not go down but we're looking at another 15 to 20 years extension on this current bond," Berthiaume said.

The proposal would allow the school to also upgrade security cameras. Shelby Neathammer, a St. Johns resident and former 911 dispatcher, says safety is one key to giving students healthier surroundings.

"If we give them a quality environment they're going to have better education opportunities," Neathammer said. "If we invest in our community we invest in each other."

Duane Witter, of St. Johns, is still on the fence on whether or not he'll vote for the proposal.

"I'll tell you one thing: education is important," Witter said.

WATCH: COMMUNITY MEMBERS VOICE THEIR OPINIONS ON THE PROPOSED ST. JOHNS BOND

Russell Shellberg Community members voice their opinions on the proposed St. Johns bond



Neathammer voted for the proposal in last year's elections but failed to pass. This time around, Neathammer feels the proposal has a better chance at passing because of the school's efforts to inform.

Berthiaume is hoping those efforts wil pay off in 20 days.

"Keeping kids safe and educating them. that's what we're trying to do with this bond proposal," Berthiaume said. "We're only as strong as our community and our community's only as strong as our district and its investment."

In May 2024, voters chose not to approve a $92 million bond proposal.

