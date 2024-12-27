A look at the top stories from the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Capitol has long served as a backdrop for major events in our state.

With a year full of rallies and neighbors coming to make their voices heard, FOX47 is taking a look back on the top stories impacting our neighbors in 2024.

As a new year starts, so does a new lawmaking session in Lansing.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 6th State of the State

On January 24, Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her sixth State of the State address. During her address, Whitmer said she wanted to lower costs for Michigan residents and provide universal pre-K and some free college tuition.

And some of the goals were addressed by signing the 2025 fiscal year state budget.

The 83-billion dollar state budget passed overnight

On June 28th, in an all-night session in the state capitol, state legislators passed an 83-billion-dollar budget for neighbors. The budget included a 23-billion-dollar school aid fund that provided universal Pre-K for some and two years of free community college for Michigan high schoolers.

The budget passed along democratic party lines, caused advocates in our neighborhoods concern after an over 270 million dollar cut in school safety and student mental health grants.

In August, I talked to people in our neighborhoodsafter the budget was signed about the impacts it could have on schools and districts. A 125-million-dollar supplemental school aid budget was signed on October 10th.

The state supreme court decision impacting all of our neighborhoods

"We did the right thing" Michigan Supreme Court ruled for paid sick leave and minimum wage increases

On July 31, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the Earned Sick Time Act and the Improved Workforce Opportunity will go into effect on February 21, 2025.

However, hospitality workers from all over our neighborhoods are asking state legislators to keep the system the same.

On September 18, I spoke with bartenders and servers rallying at the capitol to "Save MI Tips."

September 25 was the last day the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives had a voting day.

They did not address the court decision then. The House of Representatives lost their majority in the election, leading to a lame-duck session neighbors anticipated would be busy.

A lameduck session riddle in absences

Marathon session ends in Lansing as Senators pass final bills

I was on the House floor on the session days to see what bills would impact people in our neighborhoods.

On December 13, every Republican member of the House of Representatives walked off of the House session floor in protest of the House Democrat's inaction over upcoming changes to eventually eliminate the state's tipped minimum wage system and earned sick time policies. The GOP representatives did not return to the floor.

On December 19, a democratic Representative didn't come to session, leaving the House without quorum and unable to pass legislation.

On December 20, the Michigan Senate held a nearly 30-hour lawmaking session in the capitol. However, the other chamber stood silent, leaving what Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks says 247 bills on the table.

Both chambers are set to adjourn for the year, December 30 and 31. All of the bills not voted on are dead.

I had the pleasure of covering important topics for people in our neighborhoods this year. I look forward to hearing from more people about what state policies are impacting them. If you already know one, let me know at alonna.johnson@fox47news.com, and I look forward to listening to you.

