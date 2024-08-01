"We did the right thing" Michigan Supreme Court ruled for paid sick leave and minimum wage increases

Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the adopt-and-amend process Michigan legislators passed in 2018 was unconstitutional, making paid sick leave and minimum wage into law.

The law will be enacted the 205 days from July 31, 2024 on February 21, 2025.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the Earned Sick Time Act and the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act will go into effect on February 21, 2025.

Danielle Atkinson, the Executive Director of Mothering Justice has worked to pass this legislation since 2012.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH DANIELLE ATKINSON

Interview with Danielle Atkinson

"We are talking about people having access to paid sick days and there being some equality in wages," Atkinson said.

Mothering Justice earned all the signatures necessary to make it on the ballot in November of 2018.

"We followed the rules."

But prior to the November 2018 election, the Republican-led Michigan legislature voted to enact the two into law and then amended to make them nearly void in the same session, a process called 'adopt-and-amend."

The Supreme Court overturned the ruling, deeming the process unconstitutional.

It cited, "The legislature unduly burdened voters' direct democracy rights through the adopt-and-amend process."

"This is a question of democracy and whether or not the will of the people can undermined or that the will of the people could be heard and today we affirmed that the will of the people should be heard," Atkinson said.

Minimum wage will gradually phase in wage increases starting with 10 dollars an hour in 2025 to reach 12 dollars by 2028 and tipped workers must earn at least 48 percent of that. The earned sick time act will require most employers to provide 3 days of paid sick leave for each employee. All to be enacted by February of next year.

And while this may benefit the workers in the state, small businesses officials in our state are concerned about the potential impacts.

"They're looking at a struggle to keep their customers when they have to raise their prices because of a massive increase in their base level costs," Calley said.

Brian Calley, the President of the Small Business Association of Michigan said owners are worried about the livelihoods of the tipped workers changing and the business staying open.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH BRIAN CALLEY

Interview with Brian Calley

"Small businesses are trying to struggle to get by and run their business and every time the government piles on another mandate on top of them, it takes away from creating a strong and productive business," Calley said.

Atkinson says that the initiative is focused to bettering the lives of our neighbors.

"Everyone gets sick and everyone deserves the time to get well," Atkinson said.

Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement about the Supreme Court decision saying “this is a landmark victory for Michigan voters and a resounding affirmation of the power of direct democracy,” Nessel said. “The Legislature cannot manipulate its power to undermine the will of the people. This ruling sends a clear message that elected officials cannot disregard the voices of their constituents. I am glad to see the Court recognize and respect that the people reserved for themselves the power of initiative, a crucial tool meant to shape the laws that govern them.”

The two laws will go into effect officially in February of 2025.

