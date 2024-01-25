Gov. Whitmer delivers 2024 State of State Address

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer took center stage to deliver her 6th state of the state address.

“We are starting 2024, fired up,” Whitmer said. “My fellow Michiganders, the state of our state is ready to rock.”

Whitmer hit on several issues during the speech and many involved lowering costs for Michigan residents, with things like motor vehicles and housing.

“The rent is too damn high and we don’t have enough damn housing,” Whitmer said.

To address this problem, the governor said she’s planning on investing over a billion dollars to build homes.

“We will invest almost $1.4 billion to repurpose and build homes,” Whitmer said.

Next Whitmer said she plans to focus on education, providing universal pre-k and some free college tuition.

“Our next budget, let’s make the first two years of college free for all high school graduates.”

Other talking points included a care giving tax credit, creating more jobs and of course fixing the “damn roads”.