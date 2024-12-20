Marathon session in Lansing as Senators continue to pass bills

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) The Michigan Senate has been in session for more than 24 hours.

This comes after the House adjourned following a tumultuous few days in which GOP representatives and Democratic Rep. Karen Whitsett (D) Detroit refused to attend session, leaving Speaker Joe Tate (D) Detroit without a quorum and unable to conduct business.

Alonna Johnson GOP House Speaker-Elect Matt Hall (R) Richland Township speaks with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D) Grand Rapids on the Senate floor during lame duck Friday in Lansing.

According to State Capitol neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson, 38 pieces of legislation have been passed as of 11:30 a.m. and are now headed to the governor’s desk.

Among those bills are HB 5450& 5451, which would require schools to send home information with students about the new safe firearm storage laws, and HB 6046, which would allow Medicaid funds to be used for community violence intervention services.

The Democrats hold a 20-18 majority in the Senate.

All bills passed today are expected to head to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her signature.

Meantime, the House has adjourned until New Year’s Eve.

The new legislature is expected to be sworn in on January 1, 2025.

