Speaker Joe Tate orders Representatives back to the House floor

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives now stands adjourned until New Years Eve.

A little over an hour into the scheduled House session, Speaker of the House Joe Tate orders a Call of the House, rounding up absent Representatives to the House floor.

Missing lawmakers on Wednesday caused the House and Senate chambers to dismiss early, not passing any bills as the 2024 legislative session winds to an end.

We told you earlier this week that House Republicans left the Capitol over minimum wage and earned sick time bills not being put up to vote.

WATCH: Advocates frustrated over lack of action at the Capitol

Advocacy groups blame Democrats for not getting bills heard or passed

Attorney General Dana Nessel went to social media to say the state legislature has a legal obligation to attend session and saying what some members 'have chosen to do today is literally criminal.' In response, Speaker of the House-elect Matt Hall, in response, said "We’re not going to be bullied and intimidated by this attorney general, and she has no business as a member of the executive branch telling us in the legislative branch what to do." I reached out to the Attorney General office for further comment and receive no response by the time the story aired.

House Republicans continued to stay away from the Capitol Thursday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. and an hour after the Call of the House was ordered, democratic leadership ended session, to be continued December 31st - the last day of the year.

Republicans are set to regain the House majority come next month.

Your State Capitol neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson is at the capitol today and following the latest developments. Keep it here for updates throughout the day.

