Michigan House GOP walks off floor in protest over tipped wage legislation

LANSING, Mich. — Every Republican member of the Michigan House of Representatives walked out of session Friday, protesting House Democrats' inaction over upcoming changes to eventually eliminate the state's tipped minimum wage system.

Republicans say that because of the changes, businesses could face significant cost increases, potentially leading to reduced hours, layoffs, or closures for those who rely on tipped labor.

Michigan’s standard tipped wage of $3.93 per hour will gradually increase to match the state minimum wage by 2030. As of 2028, the state minimum wage is set to be nearly $15 per hour.

Tipped workers are concerned they won't earn as much money since a higher minimum wage could mean there's less of an incentive for customers to tip.

Republicans have pushed to address the issue, but left the House floor in protest when Democrats did not address it.

“House Democrats had a clear opportunity to prevent devastating consequences for Michigan’s small businesses and hardworking employees, yet they chose to do nothing,” GOP Rep. Angela Rigas said. “By making this statement, we are sending a message that we will not stand by while political games take precedence over the livelihoods of Michiganders.”

Michigan Democratic Party Spokesperson Tommy Kubitschek released the following statement:

“If Matt Hall and his caucus aren’t going to do their job, they should return their salaries for the rest of the year. Michigan Democrats are trying to fix roads and lower costs for Michiganders while the MIGOP is pulling cheap political stunts that are an insult to the taxpayers that pay them.

“This is a disturbing sign from the MIGOP about how they will lead, or fail to, when they have the House majority. Hall failed miserably during his first appearance in major negotiations, so we don’t have high hopes for his so-called ‘leadership.’ Michiganders can clearly see that Republicans are more interested in gridlock than helping their constituents.”

FOX47 has a team at the State Capitol and will have the latest information coming up tonight at 5:30PM.

