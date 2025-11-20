Silver Bells in the City: Everything you need to know

LANSING, Mich — Silver Bells in the City returns for the 41st year. Downtown Lansing will be filled with holiday cheer with thousands of people from our neighborhoods.

Then, the parade broadcasts right here on FOX 47 from 6-8 p.m.

And there are plenty of things to do:



5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Silver Bells Village

6:00 p.m. 28th Annual Electric Light Parade

7:25 p.m. State Christmas Tree Lighting

7:30 p.m. Community Sing Along with Zach Seabaugh

7:35 p.m. Drone Light Show

7:50 p.m. Fireworks (weather permitting)

You can watch the parade here on FOX 47 starting at 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 21.

You can also watch replays on FOX 47 on the following days and times:



Thursday, 11/27 (Thanksgiving Day) from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. following “FOX 47 Morning News.”

Friday, 11/28, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., following “FOX 47 Morning News.”

Sunday, 12/21, from 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. following “NFL Football on FOX.”

Thursday, 12/25 (Christmas Day) from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Or, if you’re heading downtown, here are some things you need to know:

Parking:

Starting at 4:00 p.m., there will be free parking available at the following State of Michigan surface lots: Allegan and Library visitor lots, Elliott- Larsen Lot (not Executive), Allegan, Ottawa, Butler, and Pine.

Free parking at 5:00 pm in the State of Michigan Roosevelt ramp. Please note if you park in the Roosevelt you will not be able to get back into the Walnut St. entrance until 30 minutes after the Firework show (approximately 8:30 PM) due to safety rules.

Parking in city of Lansing parking ramps (North Capitol, North Grand, and South Capitol) or surface lots is a flat fee of $5.

Text message alerts and updates:

For weather, traffic, and/or emergency alerts and updates for Silver Bells in the City only, text SilverBells to 78015.

Traffic Advisory:

See Silver Bells road closures here

Sensory friendly tips:

Silver Bells has partnered with the Mid-Michigan Autism Association to put together information to help your loved one(s) have a sensory friendly experience.

Ways to prepare:



Share a timeline of the events with them Use the sensory map Bring along "comfort" items. Headphones, earplugs, fidgets, and sunglasses will be available in the Silver Bells Village, while supplies last, for those who may need them. These items will be available at the Mid-Michigan Autism Association booth. The Village is located on the 100 blocks of east and west Allegan Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue. The best place to watch the parade (outside) –is the end of the parade route on Capitol Ave. between Washtenaw and Hillsdale. This area is usually less crowded. If you get overwhelmed by the crowds, noise and lights stop into Grewal Hall located at 224 S. Washington Square. There is a Sensory Room available for those who may need a break. No registration is necessary. There will also be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for purchase. Grewal Hall is open from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and is wheelcair accessible.

Best spots to watch Silver Bells

Fox 47 News Senior Reporter Danny Valle took a walk down the long parade route beginning on Washington and Lenawee streets and met neighbors who plan to attend, or watch, the parade that kicks off the holiday season:

Neighbors share favorite spots to watch Silver Bells Electric Light Parade

St. Johns High School marching band prepares for Silver Bells

The St. Johns High School marching band has been a fixture at Silver Bells for approximately 15 to 17 years, according to band director Roy Davis. For Davis and his students, the annual parade represents more than just a performance opportunity.

WATCH: St. Johns marching band marches on with Silver Bells tradition

St. Johns marching band marches on with Silver Bells tradition

