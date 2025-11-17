Local artist creates one-of-a-kind ornaments for Silver Bells in the City celebration

LANSING, MI — On Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing, something magical happens every year centered around the Silver Bells in the City celebration. A local artist is using her studio space and talent to create one-of-a-kind ornaments for only a few to cherish.

Making touchable art is in artist Tiffany Marie Luke's blood — her dad is the guy responsible for crafting a well-known figure.

"My dad was a moldmaker, you know the Elias Brothers Big Boy? He made those. So there's like however many around. Like 1,700," Luke said.

Following in those very large footsteps, Luke has been making one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments for the annual Silver Bells in the City celebration for 12 years.

She said it takes her about four days to complete one ornament. She also shared that part of her inspiration for this year's ornament comes from the flyer for the Silver Bells event.

"I looked at the brochure and I was trying to pick something from it so that everything would match. And on there were the colors. The green and the blue and the red," Luke said.

"The inspiration was really the light post because it felt like it was the light of the city. This year is kind of like an 80's theme," Luke said.

The ornaments are being sold for $28 each and can be found on the Silver Bells in the City website.

Luke said each piece is created with the hope that families can enjoy them for years to come.

"You can collect them from year one till now and you just have a little piece of art. Your grandkids can touch them, your children can touch them," Luke said.

If you'd like to buy an ornament, you can find the link below:

https://silverbellsinthecity.com/commemorative-ornament

