My name is Carey Jarvis, and I was born and raised in Michigan. I have lived and worked in Lansing for many years. I graduated from Olivet College with a major in communications, and a minor in journalism. I've worked in Radio and TV for over 25 years, and there is nothing else like it! When I'm not producing news with my FOX Family, I teach Sunday school to the littles at Mount Hope Church. In my leisure time, I enjoy my homelife with my wife and daughter, and our dog Charlie. I'm a HUGE fan of Doctor Who and I've always enjoyed comics and superheroes, especially Marvel. I'm an introvert who enjoys reading Sci-Fi & Fantasy, watching TV and Movies, and my new guilty pleasure is dad jokes.

