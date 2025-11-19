St. Johns High School marching band continues tradition at Silver Bells in the City

Downtown Lansing transforms into a winter wonderland as the city prepares for the 41st annual Silver Bells in the City celebration Friday evening. Among the many participants bringing holiday spirit to the streets, the St. Johns High School marching band continues a cherished tradition that spans nearly two decades.

St. Johns High School marching band celebrates nearly two decades at Silver Bells

Electric Light Parade starts Friday at 6 p.m. in downtown Lansing

Band students say tradition connects them with strangers through music

WATCH: St. Johns marching band marches on with Silver Bells tradition

St. Johns marching band marches on with Silver Bells tradition

The St. Johns High School marching band has been a fixture at Silver Bells for approximately 15 to 17 years, according to band director Roy Davis. For Davis and his students, the annual parade represents more than just a performance opportunity.

"The best thing is for us to go out and perform for people and to see their enjoyment. And for me, to see the students enjoy what they're doing and the joy that they bring to other people," Davis said.

Junior Nicholas Schafer, who plays snare drum in the marching band, is participating in Silver Bells for his second year. The tradition holds special meaning for him and aligns with the band's core values.

"It means a lot. Like our band motto is pride, passion and tradition. Being a part of a tradition in Lansing just kinda adds to our whole band motto. I think it's really cool," Schafer said.

The experience of performing for a diverse audience in downtown Lansing offers something unique compared to local performances in St. Johns.

"It's nice because when we just do a parade in St. Johns, you know a lot of the people. But here it's just strangers and you get to share what you love doing in band with them," Schafer said.

The 28th annual Electric Light Parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday evening in downtown Lansing. Those unable to attend in person can watch the parade live on FOX 47. A schedule of events can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.