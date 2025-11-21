Neighbors share their best spots to watch Silver Bells Electric Light Parade

LANSING, Mich — The 41st annual Silver Bells in the City is fast approaching with thousands of neighbors from across mid-Michigan expected to attend the annual event outside the state capitol in Lansing.

A popular attraction for the celebration is the Electric Light Parade, a tradition since 1997, where high school bands and floats from local businesses drive through downtown showing their Christmas spirit.

Fox 47 News Senior Reporter Danny Valle took a walk down the long parade route beginning on Washington and Lenawee streets and met neighbors who plan to attend, or watch, the parade that kicks off the holiday season.

