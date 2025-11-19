A Lansing classic returns: Volunteers at the R.E. Olds Museum get the Reo Speedwagon ready for parade night

LANSING, Mich — A lot of preparation goes into the dazzling floats that roll through Downtown Lansing during the annual Silver Bells in the City parade. This week, we visited the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum after volunteers brought one of the parade’s most beloved features back to life: the historic 1928 REO Speed Wagon.

Visitors who have attended the Silver Bells parade anytime in the last two decades have likely spotted the brightly decorated red Speed Wagon making its way down the route. And this year, museum staff say, the tradition continues.

“We can show you our 1928 Reo Speedwagon truck,” said Violet Rollins of the R.E. Olds Museum, as she guided me through the display area.

The vintage truck, which typically sits off to the side of the museum floor, is pulled out only once a year—just in time for its holiday debut. This season, the vehicle will shine brighter than ever, adorned with thousands of lights and topped with a cheerful “Merry Christmas” sign, all crafted by nearly a dozen volunteers.

Rollins explained that preparing the Speed Wagon is no small task.

“This is a car that has a double clutch, which is not something you're going to see on any modern car,” she said. “So finding someone who’s able—and willing—to drive a 1928 vehicle is a challenge. We’re definitely grateful for our volunteers.” Rollins said.

Despite the hard work, staff and volunteers say the excitement of parade night makes it all worthwhile.

“Everyone loves the holidays, and this is just a very bright reminder of what’s to come,” Rollins said.

You can catch the REO Speed Wagon and dozens of other festive floats during the Silver Bells parade on Friday night.

