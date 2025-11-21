Lansing neighbors share holiday traditions ahead of Silver Bells

LANSING, Mich — Lansing residents are embracing the holiday spirit as the season approaches, sharing cherished traditions and memories that make this time of year special.

I spoke with neighbors around downtown Lansing to learn what gets them excited about the holidays and what traditions they hold dear.

Jenny Calcaterra, who I met in downtown Lansing, continues a sweet tradition she started with her mother as a child.

"One thing that I still do that I always did with my mom, when I was a kid, was mix glitter and oatmeal together and sprinkle it for the reindeer," Calcaterra said.

Calcaterra has attended Silver Bells every year since she was a child. For her, the holiday season officially begins when she sees a familiar sight.

"When I see the giant Christmas ornaments," she said.

During my conversations with neighbors, I shared my own family's holiday tradition. My family hides a pickle in the Christmas tree each year, and whoever finds it first wins a prize.

Paul Escochea, a Lansing native, told me his holiday excitement stems from meaningful memories with his mother.

"See, I love Lansing, you know I grew up here," Escochea said.

The holiday season holds special significance for Escochea because of his mother's dedication during his childhood.

"When I was a kid, my mom, she was a single mom. Just the fact she always did what she needed to do to provide," he said.

Everyone I spoke with in Lansing expressed excitement about the holiday season and anticipation for Silver Bells downtown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

