Lansing’s top impacted stories in 2024

LANSING, Mich — Lansing definitely has its times in 2024. But through happy and sad times, we managed to get through the year, despite the challenges.

Gun violence is one challenge that hit the city hard this year. Lansing Police reporting nine gun deaths and 56 non-fatal shootings in 2024. The violence prompting a partnership through Advance Peace and the newly formed Lansing Empowerment Network.

But the efforts to combat gun violence weren't just on the city level. Four new gun laws went into effect a year after the deadly Mass shooting, that killed 3 students at MSU.

Moving to housing, Red and Pink tags took a toll on some of our neighbors, who came to us about issues at the homes they were living in.

The City of Lansing ending the year with 739 red tags and 289 pink tagged units.

But there was some progress made. Take Autumn Ridge for example, the city once cited the location for more than 200 open violations. But the complex got a new owner and a new name, the city said they've already started making progress by bringing at least 60 units back into compliance.

We cant forget about the economic development in the city. Like the nearly $30 million Ovation Music Center and the $316 million New Vision Lansing project, which is expected to bring 5 new apartment buildings, that

