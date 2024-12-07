Vote could bring new housing to downtown Lansing

Downtown Lansing could see hundreds of new housing units within the next two years

A project from New Vision Lansing is a city council vote away from becoming reality

Video shows residents both optimistic and skeptical of the plan

One of the most expensive projects in Lansing's history could soon get the green light when the city council votes later this month.

The city council will consider approving a $316 million project proposal by New Vision Lansing that would fund five redevelopment sites across the city and build commercial and residential space.

All told, the project would create 573 new housing units for nearly 1000 residents by 2026 according to the plan.

Four of the sites are blocks away from the capitol while the fifth site is on Turner Street in the city's Old Town neighborhood.

Samantha Benson, an Old Town resident who spoke at Monday's public hearing portion of the city council meeting, felt that the city didn't spend enough time getting feedback from residents.

"There's a real risk we could lose the character that makes Old Town so unique," Benson said. "We need to ensure that the developer follows through on promises to support the businesses and the people who have invested so much in this neighborhood."

One neighbor at the meeting said it could help the city.

"[The plan] will bring much needed workforce-priced housing to downtown and provide a 24/7 customer base to revitalize economic activity in downtown.

The largest of the five sites is on Grand Avenue and Washtenaw Street, the possible future home to the planned Tower on Grand.

The 300,000 square foot facility would stand 27 stories high, making it the tallest building in Lansing.

A city subcommittee approved the plan in October with a final vote by the city council planned at the next meeting happening Monday December 16.

