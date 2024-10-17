IN-DEPTH: Autumn Ridge gets new owner and name, City says progress is being made

Autumn Ridge apartment complex in South Lansing has a new owner and new name.

The complex was bought by Greater Opportunity Capital for $35 million in May.

Greater Opportunity Capital has invested over $2 million in repairs, including landscaping, roofs, and pool restoration.

We’ve done a lot of reporting at Autumn Ridge Apartments. It started in 2022, after multiple neighbors came to us about issues they said they were experiencing at the complex.

“No heat, smelly gas, water leaking,” said former resident Rosalyn Williams.

“They just moved me and they knew the location was just consumed,” said former resident Bryan Douglas.

Issues like pot holes and sidings falling apart helped spark a legal battle between the previous owner and the City, which eventually led to all 618 units being pink tagged, which means they no longer has a valid renter's certificate. It didn't stop there, 128 units were red tagged, meaning the City says they’re unsafe to live in.

“They really needed someone to come in and clean it up,” said Zach Brown, Vice President Greater Opportunity Capital.

Greater Opportunity capital, a Detroit based company, bought Autumn Ridge in May for $35 million. Since then, the name of the complex has changed to Evergreen Park Apartments and Brown tells us his company has spent more than $2 million dollars in renovations.

“A lot of landscaping issues were resolved, addressed all the roofs throughout the property, gutters, tons of facades, windows, doors, brought the pool back and have it up and running,” Brown said.

We reached out to the previous owners for comment, and didn't hear back.

The City said in just 5 months, Greater Opportunity capital has been able to bring 64 units back into compliance and while there is still a long ways to go, City officials said they're confident the momentum will continue.

Meanwhile, Brown and his team have a message for current tenants.

“We're not an organization that focused on buying and flipping apartments, so we will be the owners for a while and we are open to feedback to make the location better,” Brown said.

Greater Opportunity Capital tells us they hope to have all of the units back into compliance within the next year.

