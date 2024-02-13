New Michigan Gun laws go into effect one year after MSU shooting

4 New New Gun laws took effect on the one year anniversary of the MSU shooting. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the laws back in May of 2023.

Students on campus said they feel a little safer on campus now that laws are in effect.

Watch the video to see Attorney General Dana Nessel's comments on the legislation.

The mood on MSU’s campus hasn’t been the same since the deadly mass shooting a year ago, prompting change on the state level.

“I think there’s no better way to honor the victims of the MSU shooting, than for the parents and and students to know here on Michigan government, we are doing something about,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Four new gun laws went into effect one year to the day of the MSU shooting. They include safe storage for firearms, universal background checks, restrictions for those who have a domestic violence record , and may be struggling mentally.

“The extreme risk protection order law, it allows for a judge to issue a temporary order to remove those weapons from the household and give that person an opportunity that they badly need before they hurt someone else or themselves,” Nessel said.

I got a chance to ask students how they feel about the new laws.

“It does a little bit make me feel safer, but i think it needs to be more general laws passed, like on the national and federal level,” said student Morgan Davis.

