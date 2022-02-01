Lansing unveils plans for The Ovation, a live music and arts venue downtown

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor unveiled plans for a new live music and arts venue in downtown Lansing on Tuesday.

The Ovation will be built at the southwest corner of South Washington Square and Lenawee Street, the former site of Lake Trust Credit Union building.

The venue will have a two-story main stage and balcony with room for 2,025 people; a private party room with a balcony overlooking the main stage; multi-purpose community rooms for local non-profits, school groups and community event rentals; office, studio and retail space and 40 artist lofts to rent on the third and fourth floors

The total cost for the project is estimated at a maximum of $21 million. The city has received $2 million from the state and $8 million in dedicated public access fees.

The city plans to get the additional $10 million from private donors, sponsorships, grants and a bank loan on the lofts, if needed.

A feasibility study showed 87 percent of Lansing residents were in support of a new music venue. The study also showed the venue could see total attendance of 190,000 people per year with a total estimated audience spending at $5.3 million.

The city is moving into final fundraising and planning stages of the process and expects to move toward a groundbreaking later this year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook