Breaking down the Eaton County tax proposal: Updates and insights

Eaton County residents will decide on a property tax increase of 3 mills to support county services.

Watch links to previous coverage to see what county officials, critics and supporters have said about the proposal.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Today In Eaton County,

Voters will see a tax proposal on the ballot,

The proposal would give county officials the opportunity to raise property taxes by 3 mills

County officials say that increase would cost the average property owner in Eaton county about 18 dollars a month

Officials say the increase is to support county services such as the Sheriffs office, Prosecutors Office and Animal Control.

Election Day Update:

Today is the day Eaton County neighbors will decide on the tax limitation proposal

The proposal would allow the county to levy an additional 3 mills on property taxes.

A "yes" vote means the county can increase property taxes. A "no" vote means the county cannot.

County officials say the average property owner would pay $18 a month, or $216 a year, and the additional money would go toward supporting county services such as road patrol and the prosecutor's office.

Throughout this election season, we’ve heard from county officials who call this increase seriously needed.

"It is just simple math, and we don't have enough revenue coming in as costs continue to increase," said Terrance Augustine, Eaton County Commissioner.

All county commissioners passed a resolution in July supporting the issue.

And in the lead-up to Election Day, I’ve talked with neighbors both for and against the idea. Here’s someone for it, and then another neighbor who’s against it.

"They are in a dilemma, they are out of money, they are literally going to have to close things down or get rid of personnel; we don’t have a choice, really. But a lot of people pulling that yes or no selector do have a choice," said Robert Overholt, Eaton County Resident.

"We are retired now; we're on a fixed income, and these millages can't keep going up and up and keep asking for more, let alone not only for the county but also for the school district," said Robert North, an Eaton County neighbor.

Whether it passes or fails, I’ll be covering the impact for neighbors around the county.

