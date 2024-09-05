Eaton County tax limitation proposal town hall brings support and concerns from residents

The tax limitation proposed by Eaton County would levy an additional 3.0 mills, for a total of 8.5 mills.

County officials are holding town halls around Eaton County to inform neighbors.

Watch the video above to see residents feelings on the issue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Voters here in Eaton County will face a question on Property taxes in November, that's because county officials say as it stands, they'll have to make significant cuts in the years to come. Neighbors had the chance to weigh in at a town hall.

"It's a double edged sword I haven't made a decision" Said Sheree Ritchie, Delta Township Resident.

"No doubt I'm voting yes on this because its essential and it's needed" Said Brenda Henderson, Delta Township Resident.

One of the biggest ballot decisions for voters in Eaton County drew both neighbors and officials to the Delta Township District Library Wednesday.

As an effort from county leaders to informing voters on the details of the Tax Limitation Increase.

"We need some revenue, we've come to a point, where we can no longer function as a county and provide the services to the residents with the funds we're receiving" Said Jim Mott, Chairman, Eaton County Board of Commissioners.

Delta Township Resident Brenda Henderson said she's fully on board.

"Our safety, our public safety is extremely important, and the well-being of our employees, everybody is essential." Said Henderson.

But others brought concerns.

Resident Sheree Ritchie says she's undecided, but factoring the cost which county officials say will be around 18$ a month for the average resident.

"the timing is so difficult, the price of gas, the price of food, the cost of everything has just gone out of control the past several years, and it's difficult to imagine paying more in taxes." Said Ritchie.

Other Eaton County residents also showed opposition.

"I'm voting no, and it's not because I don't believe the employees deserve money, my problem is the sheriff is going to get a whole bunch of money out of that general fund, and he is allowed to cut services." Said an Eaton County Resident.

Neighbors will vote in November on the tax limitation increase, and county officials say if it's voted down, there could be a significant cut to the workforce.

"We're talking about taking drastic steps to laying off up to 100 employees, a quarter of our workforce." Said Terrance Augustine, Eaton County Commissioner.

