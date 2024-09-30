Delta Township Faces Uncertainty Over Potential Road Patrol Cuts

Neighbors shared varied opinions on the possibility of Delta Patrol being cut if the tax limitation proposal doesn't pass in November.

County officials warn that eliminating the road patrol would result in significantly slower response times and stretch Michigan State Police resources.

"I feel for all the dollars the police do receive that they could be more resourceful with their funds," said an Eaton County Neighbor.

"Without their support, without their presence, we wouldn't be here," said Al Salas, Owner, of Lansing Athletics.

"Delta Contract would be gone so I have 30 people, where am I going to put the 30 people from Delta," said Tom Reich, Eaton County Sheriff.

The possibility of no road patrol In Delta Township raises concerns for business owners like Al Salas, who owns Lansing Athletics in the Lansing Mall.

"Once the patrol stops, they're gonna know that there's nobody patrolling the area as it is, so I hate to see what's gonna happen." Said Salas.

Other Eaton county voters, who did not want to be identified, believe the possibility of a total cut to Delta Patrol could be avoided with what they call a more resourceful use of funds.

"I mean that's definitely a concern but I also feel like the police receive plenty of funding," said an Eaton County Neighbor.

Lieutenant Preston Dahlgren of Delta Patrol says the possibility of a cut to the contract could take the Eaton County Sheriff out of Delta Township

"It doesn't mean we'd have cars available for calls just on standby; we would have no one from the sheriff's department to take calls." Said Dahlgren.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich says MSP would become responsible for taking calls in Eaton County and according to Lieutenant Dahlgren, it could mean slower response times.

"Call times would be significantly delayed, there might be some calls that we normally take might not be taken, it'd be limited to crimes only and they'd be prioritized by the most severe crimes." Said Dahlgren.

Voters will decide on the issue in November.

