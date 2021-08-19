Watch

Ingham County Health Department releases new guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

Posted at 2:24 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:24:24-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) has released an updated version of their 2021-2022 School Year COVID-19 Guidance.

ICHD recommends a layered prevention strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and allow kids to remain present in the classroom settings. This layered strategy should include the following measures:

  • Encourage the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible
  • Require universal masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status
  • Maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet when masking, or 6 feet when not masking or between unvaccinated staff and students
  • Screening testing at least weekly in staff, and in students when in areas of moderate to high COVID-19 transmission
  • Encourage proper hand washing and respiratory etiquette
  • Regular cleaning and disinfection
  • Stay home when sick and get tested for COVID-19
  • Adhere to isolation if you test positive for COVID-19 or quarantine if considered a close contact

The regulations above framed around recommendations issued by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

“Schools that do not require universal masking will be more likely to have kids excluded from school due to COVID-19 or exposure,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “This will have a significant impact on face-to-face learning for students and their parents who may need to take time off of work to stay home with their children.”

The update is in accordance with recommendations issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,

