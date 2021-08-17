Michigan lawmaker introduces bill that would ban schools from mandating masks

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan Republican state representative has introduced a bill that would give parents the choice of whether or not their kids would wear masks at school.

House Bill 5269 was sponsored by state Rep. John Damoose, R- Harbor Springs.

Damoose says in a statement that the decision of whether students wear a mask should be made by the parents, not the government.

“This plan is simple: Empower parents — not the government — to decide whether students wear masks at school,” said Damoose. “Parents know their own children’s needs best, and our schools should be supporting parents rather than undermining them.”

Damoose goes on to say he thinks Michigan school boards should focus on other areas like closing the education gap brought on by COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all students, staff and visitors in K-12 schools wear masks indoors regardless of the vaccination status.

Many school districts across the state, including Lansing Public Schools, have already issued mask mandates for students for the upcoming school year.

House Bill 5269 will now go before the House Committee on Education.

