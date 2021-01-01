Hi there! My name is Sarah Grimmer.

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, I'm reporting out of the State Capitol because of my fire for all things Michigan news.

I grew up watching the local news at breakfast every morning. I suppose somewhere between the lucky charms and orange juice, I also consumed the drive to tell Michigan stories myself.

Fast-forward to today, and I've been lucky to spend my career doing just that!

My news journey began behind the scenes helping the WDIV special projects division in Detroit, Michigan. Next, I ventured north to 9&10 News out of Cadillac, Michigan. During my 2 1/2 years there I hosted Michigan This Morning's "On The Road" lifestyle segments. These were some of the most adventurous and fun years!

Following my time at 9&10 News, I took a job with FOX17 News out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. I became their weekend morning anchor and weekday morning reporter. Being able to deliver the news to West Michigan every morning was a great privilege.

That leads us to today! I'm now a senior reporter here, at FOX47 News. My goal in Lansing is to go beyond surface level reporting. I want to dive deep into your stories, the issues discussed at the dinner table, and the issues you feel people aren't talking about enough.

To do this properly, I need to connect with you. Send me your story ideas to my email or social media linked above.

Thanks for taking the time to read my bio, and if you ever see me around town, please stop me and tell me about your favorite Mid-Michigan restaurant I need to try🙂.

Feel free to shoot her unique story ideas at sarah.grimmer@fox47news.com.

