Allegan, Kalamazoo counties requiring masks indoors for students in grades K-6

WCPO Staff
Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 18, 2021
ALLEGAN AND KALAMAZOO COUNTIES — Allegan and Kalamazoo counties have issued orders requiring masks for students in grades kindergarten through sixth.

Masks will be required inside any enclosed school buildings and structures, according to a news release Wednesday.

The order also requires anyone – regardless of vaccination status – providing services to students up to sixth grade, or to students identified as medically fragile regardless of age, to properly and consistently wear masks indoors.

It’s in effect immediately and goes until six weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and available to children ages 5 through 11, or under further notice from the counties’ respective health officers.

Both health departments say they support recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

