Masks in schools: Here's a breakdown of what mid-Michigan schools are doing

LANSING, Mich. — Masks in schools is a hot topic as the new year approaches and the Delta variant continues to spread. Many schools in our area have not yet decided what to do and we anticipate many more changes will come.

FOX 47 is keeping track of what schools in mid-Michigan are doing. We will keep this list up-to-date as we are informed of changes.

Schools Requiring Masks



East Lansing Public Schools

Grand Ledge Public Schools

Haslett Public Schools

Holt Public Schools

Lansing Public Schools

Okemos Public Schools

Waverly Community Schools

Schools Recommending Masks



Charlotte Public Schools

Dansville Schools

DeWitt Public Schools

Eaton Rapids Public Schools

Grass Lake Community Schools

Leslie Public Schools

Stockbridge Community Schools

Vandercook Lake Public Schools

Webberville Community Schools

Williamston Schools

Schools Making Masks Optional



Bath Community Schools

Camden Frontier Local Schools

Columbia School District

Concord Community Schools

Fowler Public Schools

Hanover-Horton School District

Hillsdale Community Local Schools

Jackson Public Schools

Jonesville Community Schools

Litchfield Community Schools

Maple Valley Schools

Mason Public Schools

Michigan Center School District

Napoleon Community Schools

North-Adams-Jerome Public Schools

Northwest Community Schools

Ovid-Elsie Area Schools

Pewama-Westphalia Community Schools

Pittsford Area Schools

Potterville Public Schools

Reading Community Schools

Waldron Area Schools

Western School District

