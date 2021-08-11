Masks in schools: Here's a breakdown of what mid-Michigan schools are doing

LANSING, Mich. — Masks in schools is a hot topic as the new year approaches and the Delta variant continues to spread. Many schools in our area have not yet decided what to do and we anticipate many more changes will come.
FOX 47 is keeping track of what schools in mid-Michigan are doing. We will keep this list up-to-date as we are informed of changes.
Schools Requiring Masks
- East Lansing Public Schools
- Grand Ledge Public Schools
- Haslett Public Schools
- Holt Public Schools
- Lansing Public Schools
- Okemos Public Schools
- Waverly Community Schools
Schools Recommending Masks
- Charlotte Public Schools
- Dansville Schools
- DeWitt Public Schools
- Eaton Rapids Public Schools
- Grass Lake Community Schools
- Leslie Public Schools
- Stockbridge Community Schools
- Vandercook Lake Public Schools
- Webberville Community Schools
- Williamston Schools
Schools Making Masks Optional
- Bath Community Schools
- Camden Frontier Local Schools
- Columbia School District
- Concord Community Schools
- Fowler Public Schools
- Hanover-Horton School District
- Hillsdale Community Local Schools
- Jackson Public Schools
- Jonesville Community Schools
- Litchfield Community Schools
- Maple Valley Schools
- Mason Public Schools
- Michigan Center School District
- Napoleon Community Schools
- North-Adams-Jerome Public Schools
- Northwest Community Schools
- Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
- Pewama-Westphalia Community Schools
- Pittsford Area Schools
- Potterville Public Schools
- Reading Community Schools
- Waldron Area Schools
- Western School District
