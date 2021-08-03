Here's all you need to know before the Aug. 3 election

LANSING, Mich. — Across Michigan, there are 53 counties holding local elections Tuesday. Lansing is holding for mayor and City Council. Jackson is holding a primary for the mayor. That's alongside millage and school bond proposals.

“The voters will narrow down the choices of mayoral candidates to the top two vote-getters. They will narrow down the at-large City Council choices to the top four vote-getters, and the Second Ward candidates will be narrowed down to the top two," said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

Michiganders can register to vote and vote in person up until and on election day at their local township clerk's office. To register a voter must fill out a short form and provide identification like a driver's license or paystub with your residence listed on it.

“You have to come in person to one of our offices, and we’ll get you all registered," Swope said. “Most people have a driver’s license with their residence on it but most people registering at this late time wouldn’t have that, so the other option is a utility bill or a pay stub that has your address on it.”

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and there are a total of 15 ballot boxes in the Lansing area. Absentee ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Swope encourages all mid-Michiganders to vote.

“It’s your opportunity to select the leadership for our city. I think it’s a very important election and I hope that people will turn out," he said.

Click here to learn more about the election.

