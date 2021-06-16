Grant Blood running for Lansing City Council at-large seat

LANSING, Mich. — Grant Blood has worked in criminal justice for many years and now he’s hoping to bring his peace-keeping skills to the table as an at-large member of the Lansing City Council.

Blood graduated from Ferris State with a degree in criminal justice. He is now working for MSU Federal Credit Union.

Blood says the political environment in the city over the last four years is part of what’s driving him to run for a seat on the City Council.

“Everyone seems to be against each other. They are actually not working together the way they should as a community for the betterment of the city itself, Lansing," Blood said.

Blood said, if he’s elected in November, he wants to tackle police reform, which includes restoring trust between officers and the community, freeing up funding for social services and equality.

“I would like to see the Lansing Police department no longer exist and there be a metro police department run by an elected official which would be the sheriff. That would then give the community more oversight," Blood said.

He says he doesn’t expect to make these changes alone and plans to build bridges with the community and local officials to make them happen.

“Its going to be a lot of partnership ideas with the local community and local community leaders. Definitely a buy-in from the sheriff. [Ingham County Sheriff Scott] Wigglesworth will have to buy into that but I think ultimately it could be a really good thing for the community," Blood said.

There are seven other candidates running for two open at-large seats. Council members serve four-year terms.

