Shots fired near MSU campus, multiple reported injuries, police ask students to 'secure in place'

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police are asking the public to avoid the Michigan State University campus after reports of shots fired near campus Monday night.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety posted on social media saying there has been shots fired near Berkey Hall and multiple reported injuries. Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital.

MSU Police posted an update at 9:16 p.m. saying "the suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place."

At 9:56 p.m. MSU Police gave a brief description of the suspect saying it was a short male with a mask.

"We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus," the post said.

At 10 p.m., FBI Detroit said they are assisting.

The FBI is responding to assist in the reports of an active shooter on the Michigan State University campus. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Also, follow @msupolice for more accurate information. pic.twitter.com/JYNkRgah90 — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) February 14, 2023

Police are on the scene. They are asking people to secure in place.

Police will be briefing the public at 11 p.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

"All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities," MSU Police said. "Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow."

Rep. Elissa Slotkin said she is in contact with local officials about the situation on campus and asked people continue to shelter in place.

My team and I are in moment-to-moment contact with local officials about the situation at Michigan State — to our students and the East Lansing community, please continue to shelter in place until law enforcement gives the all clear. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 14, 2023

Watch our coverage live:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook