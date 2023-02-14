Watch Now
Shots fired near MSU campus, multiple reported injuries, police ask students to 'secure in place'

Police are asking the public to avoid the Michigan State University campus after reports of shots fired near campus.
Posted at 8:58 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 22:34:56-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police are asking the public to avoid the Michigan State University campus after reports of shots fired near campus Monday night.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety posted on social media saying there has been shots fired near Berkey Hall and multiple reported injuries. Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital.

MSU Police posted an update at 9:16 p.m. saying "the suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place."

At 9:56 p.m. MSU Police gave a brief description of the suspect saying it was a short male with a mask.

"We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus," the post said.

At 10 p.m., FBI Detroit said they are assisting.

Police are on the scene. They are asking people to secure in place.

Police will be briefing the public at 11 p.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

"All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities," MSU Police said. "Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow."

Rep. Elissa Slotkin said she is in contact with local officials about the situation on campus and asked people continue to shelter in place.

Watch our coverage live:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

