Mental health resources for MSU community following mass shooting on campus Monday night

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Monday night, a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University leaving three dead and five in critical condition. MSU and East Lansing community members were instructed to shelter in place, while the gunman was at large.

Due to the intense physical and emotional weight of this situation, school districts in the surrounding areas have announced that they were closed Tuesday, Feb. 14, to allow students and faculty time to mourn with their community.

In times of tragedy, it is important to seek help for your mental health. For MSU students impacted by this event, the MSU Student Support Hotline will be available at (517) 355-8270. Counselors will be available at the Hannah Community Center for any MSU student, staff, faculty and their families. Several locations across the campus will have in person listening sessions for students Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. The locations are :



Akers 127

Brody 136/138

Wonders Kiva

Snyder C303/C304

OCAT (Student Services 339)

Multipurpose Room in Ivy Courts

Zoom listening sessions will also be available this week from noon to 9 p.m. every day. More information can be found here.

If you are in need of additional support, the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties has a 24-hour crisis helpline that the community is encouraged to utilize. They can be reached at (517) 346-8460.

In addition, The Listening Ear Crisis Intervention Center, a confidential crisis resource based in East Lansing, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. The service is completely free and has had ties with the MSU community since it was started by professors and MSU students who were looking for a safe space to talk. Faculty, students and parents are all encouraged to call The Listening Ear at (517) 337-1717.

Another mental health practice near MSU has also extended their services to the community. Counselors at Therapy Today Counseling and Consulting will be providing same-day and telehealth appointments to those impacted by the shooting. Those seeking help are encouraged to call Therapy today at (517) 481-2133.

Also, Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. the Teen Director of Friendship Circle and UMatter, Rabbi Yarden Blumstein, will be at the MSU Chabad for anyone who wishes to talk.

Several Community Churches will hold a reflective worship following last night's events. Okemos Community Church will hold a music and prayer event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Eastminster Presbyterian Church will be offering an additional service tonight at 7 p.m.

FOX 47 News is continuing to monitor the situation in our community and will bring continual live coverage as more information becomes available.

