Tom Izzo sharing his condolences at Michigan State's Wednesday night vigil

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was an emotional evening at Michigan State as the campus held a vigil honoring the three students killed Monday night. Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo one of many who spoke tonight. He started by saying he doesn’t just like Michigan State or even love the place he lives MSU.

"Michigan State is my home, everyone thinks I am a yooper, yes, that is where I came from, but virtually all of my adult life I have been a Spartan. I've seen some incredible highs, and yes unfortunately there have been some devastating lows. But as a Spartan, we always get through it together. We're Spartan tough, Spartan strong. If you need proof look at us all standing here tonight. Each and every one of us. We've come for many different reasons, to heal to grieve to honor our victims to stand up to fear which you're going to have to do a lot in your life. Whatever you’re feeling it’s all valid. Emotions are different for each and every person. I cry in front of my team, I cry on national TV. Don't be afraid to show your emotions. We all process trauma in a very different way. I’m just glad we’re all here together tonight."

