Reflecting on some of Jackson's top stories in 2024

JACKSON, Mich — 2024 - What a year! Sweltering heat, freezing cold, classic events, nail-biting football games, and a big election year... It's almost as if we've seen it all! As the year comes to a close, I'm reflecting on some of the top stories Jackson has seen over the past year.

On a local-level, Jackson has seen some major developments and news. There's traction happening with the long-awaited redevelopment of the Hayes Hotel. We've kept you in the loop on crime happening in the neighborhood. Plus, we've spread the word about some pretty cool neighborhood happenings.

All of that to say, yes, 2024 is coming to an end, but 2025 is shaping up to be a promising year as well. Local leaders say we'll be seeing the completed renovation of the YMCA, and maybe, hopefully...a Lions Super Bowl?! I can't get too ahead of myself just yet, so let's take a look back on 2024.

As for the top stories in my neighborhood, these just happen to also be some of my favorites.

April 25

One Jackson Lions fan gives a new meaning to the term "Sunday Best"

I met Ryley Sauter right before the NFL Draft. Sadly, Ryley had just lost his father, Jimmy. According to Ryley, he and his father were the biggest Lions fans in Jackson. So much so, that there was a special dress code for Jimmy's funeral: Wear your Sunday best. At the Sauter house, "Sunday best" means one thing, Honolulu Blue.

Sauter had originally planned to attend the Draft with his dad. Despite the loss, Sauter still attended the Draft, in his dad's honor.

June 13

"I felt brave." 9-year-old Jackson girl learns how to be a kid again after losing her limbs

If 2024 has taught me anything, it's the power of perspective. Kimmie Garrett, in particular, has helped me with that. Kimmie lost her legs and hands after a tumultuous health journey that followed an Influenza A diagnosis. Before this dramatic life shift, she loved doing things any 9-year old girl loves to do, like play basketball or art. Now, she's in the process of learning to be a kid again, and falling back in love with those same activities she loved before.

SharRonnie Garrett Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, sits with Kimmie Garrett.

I've had the opportunity to sit down with Kimmie a few times this year, and watch her grow as she navigates this new chapter. She is, without a doubt, the bravest little girl I know.

September 20

"A new chapter..." A Jackson family doubles in size after a special adoption

When I first heard the Blalock family's story earlier in the year, I knew I had to be at this special adoption ceremony. Parents Staci and Christian were open to the idea of adoption when fostering, but never pictured themselves adopting six total children. Their journey started with the adoption of twins, Taytum and Tremaine in 2016. This past fall, the family doubled in size with the adoption of four additional siblings.

I'll never forget the response I got and from the newly-adopted Blalocks after their ceremony and how their tangible excitement made me feel... You'll just have to watch to understand!

Again, what a year! A year of growth, change, challenges, and triumphs, all of which are propelling Jackson into a brighter future. As someone who grew up in this neighborhood, it's exciting to see, and play a small role in, the amazing place that Jackson is shaping up to be. Sharing that on-going story has been an honor, and I can't wait to see we can bring to the table for 2025.

Russell Shellberg Olivia Pageau waits for the start of her live shot on Election Day

If YOU have a story for me to tell in 2025, send me an email: olivia.pageau@fox47news.com.

