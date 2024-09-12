A new cafe opens in Jackson to help women 'SOAR'

Video shows the grand opening of the new SOAR Cafe.

SOAR Cafe is located at 133 W Michigan Avenue.

SOAR's mission is to provide housing, job opportunities, and resources to women victims of addiction, trafficking, and abuse.

Wednesday, SOAR Cafe celebrated its grand opening on Mechanic Street, at the former Anna's Gifts & Home Decor. Danielle Sullivan, a graduate of the program, shares, "We used to talk about it, years ago. When we were first planning it, I never imagined, in a million years, that it would be as amazing and large and huge as it is."

WATCH: Learn more about SOAR's mission:

The new SOAR Cafe is almost ready to open

SOAR Cafe offers so much more than coffee or lunch, but a place for women to heal. Another graduate of the program, Jessica Henry, also shares, "We've been waiting for the cafe since before I even came home from prison, so this is five years in the making."

"They've helped me with everything I have now," says Sullivan. "They've housed me, they've bought me baby gifts, and built this cafe so I have a place to work. It's just been amazing." SOAR Cafe provides housing, resources, and job opportunities for women who need help spreading their wings. "The second time I got out of prison, I came here to Jackson. I was allowed grace and time and patience to really get to know who I am," shares Henry.

"This program means everything," adds Sullivan. "I live to help women, so it's given me purpose." CEO Michelle Cochran has envisioned a cafe for years, but it's all part of something bigger. She says, "It's just another piece of the puzzle to supporting women survivors in the community." Now, when neighbors stop by for a coffee, breakfast, or lunch, they're doing more than just trying out Jackson's newest cafe. They're supporting an organization that helps women soar. "To have these things come to fruition and see this organization to be successful...I could never have asked for more," says Henry.

