"A new chapter..." Jackson family doubles in size after a special adoption

Video shows the Blalock family's adoption ceremony.

Staci and Christian Blalock have fostered 18 children over the past ten years.

The Blalock adopted twins Taytum and Tremaine in 2016, and adopted four more siblings, Mia, Elle, Kallie, and Xander, on Friday.

In just one day, a family of four officially becomes a family of eight. A special adoption ceremony happened on Friday, where the Blalock family doubled in size. One newly-adopted Blalock shares, "We love that we're adopted, because we were waiting for 100 years." To the Blalock family, it felt like 100 years to make their family official.

Judge LaFlamme stated at the ceremony, "It is truly an honor and a privilege and a pleasure to serve over any adoption ceremony, but particularly this one." Parents Staci and Christian Blalock have been fostering for more than a decade. They adopted twins, Taytum and Tremaine in 2016. The Blalocks never planned to adopt a total of six children, but they kept their hearts and home open, and later welcomed four foster children, who are siblings.

WATCH: Meet the Blalock family

Not one, not two...a Jackson couple's plan to adopt six total children

Staci says, "They're excited. They struggle a little bit with that lack of permanency, so we're excited for them to actually feel like permanent members of our family and share our last name."

She continues, "It's not the path we expected and not nearly the amount of kids we expected, but we're very grateful to be the ones that get to raise them, and the ones that get to just show them their place in the world and help them heal."

Friday, the legal process caught up to the love that was already there. Christian shares, "A new chapter, new beginning, just being a family and being established. It's very exciting." No one is more excited than the children who summed up the day in one word: happy. "Happy about my adoption and my family," says one of the Blalocks.

