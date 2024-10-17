"Disgusted." Approximately 30 dead cats found in a dumpster in Jackson, according to Animal Control

Video shows neighbors reacting to the news of the deceased cats discovered at Grand River Ridge.

According to Jackson County Animal Control, approximately 30 cats were discovered in trash bags in a dumpster on Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say they're "disgusted" about what happened to the animals.

"I'm a big animal guy, so it's disgusting. Disturbing, I guess, to say the word," explains neighbor TJ Johnson. Johnson says he lives at Grand River Ridge, where approximately 30 deceased cats were discovered, according to Jackson County Animal Control. The cats were tied up in garbage bags in a dumpster.

FOX 47 According to Jackson County Animal Control, about 30 deceased cats were found in a dumpster at Grand River Ridge apartments.

Johnson says, "I don't see why anyone would just bury five bags of cats in a trash can." The apartment complex declined to comment on the situation.

Nearby, Tina Bente is a local cat-lover who cares for cats in the area. She shares how she felt about the discovery in her neighborhood. "I feel so bad for them, says Bente." According to Animal Control, the investigation is ongoing, but they have some leads they're pursuing.

FOX 47 Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, talks with neighbor Tina Bente about her reaction to the discover of the deceased cats in a dumpster near her Jackson home.

Meanwhile, neighbors nearby continue to question what happened. Johnson sums up his feeling: "Disgusted." Bente adds, "My heart does break for them, if they're someone's pets. It truly is a heartbreaking situation."

