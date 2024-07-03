"Finally..." What is planned for the future of downtown Jackson's Hayes Hotel?

Video shows a walk through of the Hayes Hotel in downtown Jackson.

The hotel has been vacant for almost 25 years, according to officials.

A $4.5 million appropriation from the state budget has put the city at it's $30 million goal for the redevelopment project.

"To me, it's been like having a puzzle that is put together with a large piece missing from the middle of it," says Mayor Daniel Mahoney. Jackson's Hayes Hotel is that piece that's been missing from downtown's puzzle for almost 25 years.

Catch up on the Hayes Hotel development:

"The final obstacle..." Downtown Jackson's Hayes Hotel redevelopment project is finally underway

City Manager, Jonathan Greene explains, "They don't make buildings like this anymore." In its hay-day, the Hayes Hotel was a staple in the neighborhood. Greene continues, "Engagements happened here. Weddings happened here. Big life events happened here at the Hayes Hotel." Soon, with the help of $4.5 million dollars of state funding, those big life events can return to the Hayes Hotel.

Photo courtesy: Experience Jackson

Now that this $30 million redevelopment is a go, this 100,000 square foot, 1920s hotel, will be transformed into retail space on the lower levels, and residential space above. Mahoney says, "The ability to add more people living in the downtown area just adds that much more vibrancy downtown."

Rendering courtesy: City of Jackson

Officials hope that once transactions tied to the state budget go through, work can start immediately. Greene says, "Everyone put all their energy behind us, and. you can see when you focus on a project, we're able to get it done." Putting the puzzle back together, with the Hayes Hotel front and center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook