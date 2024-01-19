Eight years and $25 million later, a new YMCA is coming to Jackson

The Jackson YMCA has announced that they are finally under construction after years of fundraising.

According to CEO Shawna Tello, construction had been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and increasing cost of goods.

The project will cost $25 million, more than any other YMCA capital campaign in the state of Michigan.

The Jackson YMCA recently announced that after years of diligent work, the facility is construction-ready for a $25 million renovation.

"It's really exciting to see visual confirmation that this project is moving forward," says CEO Shawna Tello. She shares that it's been a long journey to get to this point. "A long journey but overwhelming support from our community. In fact, this Jackson YMCA capital campaign has raised more money than any other YMCA campaign in the state of Michigan."

Construction is already underway, but its just the beginning of a major transformation for a facility built in 1962. The reimagined YMCA will feature a 13,00 square-foot addition. That addition will include a new entry, commons area, kids' zone, wellness space, and better access for members with any level of ability.

One member in particular, Caryn Bundy, shared her excitement. "We can see all the different people that are contributing to this new construction. Every time I'm here, I look at every name that's up there, and I think 'I love this and I love the fact that the community is involved in making this a better Y!'"

Shawna shared that the project is planned to be completed in May of 2025, and though construction has already began, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for February 8th.

