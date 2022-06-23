Jackson road closures are giving drivers and officials some headaches

JACKSON, Mich. — Construction season is in full swing in Jackson, and it’s causing some drivers and the city some headaches.

It is most prevalent at the intersection of Fourth and Prospect streets where crews are working to replace the traffic signal. City officials were alerted by construction crews about an incident, which could have been a lot worse, where a driver ignored the lane closure sign and drove into what would have been oncoming traffic. There were no crashes or injuries.

Another area of concern is at East High Street between Executive Drive and South Street, where construction crews are replacing a bridge over the Grand River . Crews have reported that drivers are going around barricades and driving up to where the bridge is being replaced. They also reported that some cars drove right up to the river.

To combat this, there will be extra police presence in some of the construction zones, according to the city.

“People say to city government, when are you fixing roads? What are you doing to fix the roads? This is what it looks like,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said. “It looks like road closures. It looks like you have having to take an alternate route. This is us doing the work of improving the community for everyone. We’re providing improved street infrastructure. We’re providing lead line service replacements, we’re providing new water mains and we’re providing better traffic signals. This is what doing that work looks like. This might seem painful now, but we’re doing this work not to annoy, we’re doing this work to improve the community.”

There are nearly a dozen areas in the city of Jackson under construction right now. Some of the projects include street repairs, water main work and bridge replacements.

