Hi everyone, I’m Joe Gebhardt, Multimedia Journalist for FOX 47 News. My whole life I have wanted to be in the media industry. I took that passion and developed my skills by graduating from Central Michigan University in 2014. Fire up Chips! During my time there, I took advantage of their vast resources and dabbled in sports radio as a host for CMU baseball and softball, as well as news anchoring for News Central 34. Then, I furthered my passion for journalism as an intern at HOMTV in Okemos, MI.

After my time with WLNS-TV 6 as their Jackson Bureau Reporter, I found myself in the fast-paced restaurant industry for the past 4 years where I began as a server before working my way into management. During that time, my passion for news and broadcasting never left. Now, I'm back to where it all it began. In Jackson. Covering the issues that matter to the community and the neighborhoods within it.

Born in Lansing but raised near Jackson, I consider Mid-Michigan home.

News tips? Email me at joe.gebhardt@fox47news.com

