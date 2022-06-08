Greenwood Avenue under construction for several months near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Heads up, Jackson drivers. Greenwood Avenue will be under construction for the next three months to replace one mile of street surface.

Sections of Greenwood Avenue from Griswold Street to Morrell Street will be closed starting Wednesday to allow construction crews to resurface its roadway, realign an intersection and install new sidewalks.

Crews will be realigning the intersection of First Street to provide better traffic flow, according to the city. That work is expected to start immediately.

They will be replacing traffic signals at the intersection of Griswold and Fourth streets with new poles and mast arms.

They will be installing a new stretch of sidewalk from Third Street to Griswold Street, and new trees will be planted along the new sidewalk.

People with disabilities will have an updated sidewalk ramp once the project is complete.

The city will also be replacing traffic signs to meet current safety standards.

The project is expected to wrap up in late September.

Access to homes and businesses will remain open throughout the closure unless there is concrete or resurfacing work taking place directly in front of the location. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes or follow posted detours.

