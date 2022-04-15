Watch
3-block stretch of West Avenue to shut down for several months starting Monday

Paul Sancya, Associated Press, 2018
FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a lead pipe is shown after being replaced by a copper water supply line to a home in Flint, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $500 million plan Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Michigan with actions such as replacing lead service lines and removing chemical pollutants. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
JACKSON, Mich. — A busy three-block stretch in Jackson will be shut down to replace a water main and lead service lines.

South West Avenue between Carlton Boulevard and West Michigan Avenue is closing to traffic starting Monday, April 18.

“The city of Jackson is in the process of replacing antiquated and undersized water mains,” spokesperson Aaron Dimick said. “The 96-year-old water main under this section of South West is undersized, made of cast iron and not up to current water main standards. Replacing the water main will improve water pressure and quality for residents.”

This project will also replace 46 lead service lines. It is part of the $120 million plan to replace more than 11,000 lead lines over the next 30 years.

Jackson detour

Construction is expected to be complete in late July. A detour will run from South Wisner Street from West Michigan Avenue to West Morrell Street.

This three block area is a major street that connects several residential neighborhoods in the southwest side of Jackson to downtown Jackson and the North West Avenue commercial area.

You can visit here to learn more about lead service line replacements.

