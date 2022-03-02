Jackson and Mechanic street railroad bridges to be replaced

JACKSON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing several Jackson streets to allow crews to replace century-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic Streets.

Jackson Street, Mechanic Street, Van Buren Street and Detroit Street will be closed within a two block radius starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 14.

MDOT plans to raise the Jackson Street bridge to 14 feet 6 inches and the Mechanic Street bridge to 10 feet 7 inches, only gaining a few inches.

A spokesperson said they are unable to raise the Mechanic Street bridge higher due to physical and logistical issues that would be too costly. The maligned bridge over Mechanic Street has had issues in the past with automobiles, mostly semis, that hit that bridge and get stuck even as recently as February.

There will be some guards installed around the Mechanic Street bridge in an effort to protect the bridge from being hit.

The $32.9 million project is set to be completed on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“Replacing these bridges will ensure smooth and safe railroad operations maintaining this vital part of the state’s economy," said Communications Representative Michael Frezell. "Closing streets during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for work crews and motorists,”

