NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

High Street bridge over the Grand River in Jackson to be replaced over the next five months.

E. High Street Bridge Construction
City of Jackson
Posted at 9:57 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 09:57:09-04

JACKSON, Mich. — The East High Street between Executive Drive and South Street will be closed to traffic starting Monday to replace a deteriorating bridge that crosses over the Grand River.

A detour will take drivers to Losey Avenue and South Street.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews will be replacing bridge beams, repaving and widening the concrete driving surface and upgrading railings on each side.

The city of Jackson engineering division says the bridge simply can’t keep up with increasing heavy truck traffic and needs a complete replacement.

The project is expected to be completed in October.

The East High Street bridge was built in 1963 and connects a large industrial park on the southeast side of Jackson and U.S. 127.

It's not the only bridge replacement underway in Jackson.

A bridge over the Grand River on East Washington Avenue is getting replaced. That should wrap up later this month.

Two railroad bridges in downtown Jackson over North Mechanic and North Jackson streets are also being replaced. Officials are looking at a November completion.

