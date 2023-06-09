Signature Dish Week: Weston's Kewpee Burger keeps Lansing's olive burger tradition strong

LANSING, Mich. — To wrap up Signature Dish Week, FOX 47 News' senior neighborhood reporter Tianna Jenkins headed to downtown Lansing for an olive burger.

We of course couldn't have a Signature Dish Week in mid-Michigan without talking about the olive burger, so we saved the best for last.

Olive burgers are a staple in Lansing, and a popular place to grab one is Weston's Kewpee Sandwich Shop in downtown Lansing.

The restaurant has been in the Weston family for 100 years now, and I talked with Autumn Weston to learn all about how special an olive burger is.

Weston claims that Kewpee's is the home of the olive burger. I interviewed Weston in March for Things to Do, and she said her family has been making olive burgers since 1925.

Weston grew up loving olive burgers and describes them as a combination of olives, mayonnaise, the burger and the bun to make it complete.

Multiple restaurants in Lansing have an olive burger on their menu, but Kewpee's secret sauce is what sets them apart.

"The sauce we do now is the same sauce that my great grandmother made. And it's just like why change it when it's good," Weston said.

